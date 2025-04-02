DT Mason Graham set for visits with Patriots, Saints

Defensive tackle Mason Graham is set for meetings with a couple of teams drafting in the top 10 later this month.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Graham is scheduled to visit with the Patriots and Saints over the next few days. The Patriots have the fourth overall pick in the draft while the Saints hold the ninth selection.

Graham closed out his time at Michigan by being named an All-American for the 2024 season. He had 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks to close out a three-year run with the Wolverines that also included a national title.

That production has often made Graham the first interior defensive lineman off the board in mock drafts and his interactions with teams over the next few weeks will help determine just how early that comes.