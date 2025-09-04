DT Mazi Smith, RB Jaydon Blue are healthy scratches for Cowboys

As part of the Micah Parsons’ trade, the Cowboys added nose tackle Kenny Clark from Green Bay. They wouldn’t have had a need to acquire Clark if Mazi Smith had become what they expected.

Smith has been a disappointment, and he became an even bigger one Thursday.

The Cowboys made Smith a healthy scratch for Thursday night’s opener against the Eagles. It will be the first game Smith has ever missed.

The Cowboys made Smith a first-round pick in 2023, and although he’s played all 34 games, he has played fewer than 50 percent of the defensive snaps. He’s also totaled only 54 tackles, two sacks and six quarterback hits in two seasons.

Rookie running back Jaydon Blue, who missed some training camp time with a heel/ankle injury, also is a healthy scratch. Veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders will handle the running back duties, with receiver KaVontae Turpin also available to line up in the backfield.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are linebacker Shemar James, offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius, offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji, offensive lineman Trevor Keegan and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (back).

The Eagles’ inactives are backup quarterback Tanner McKee (thumb), offensive lineman Drew Kendall, offensive tackle Cameron Williams, offensive guard Kenyon Green, outside lineabcker Ogbo Okoronko, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari and defensive tackle Ty Robinson.