Duane Brown cleared to practice with Jets

Duane Brown is the Jets’ preferred left tackle for the 2023 season and he took a big step toward filling that spot on their offensive line on Wednesday.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Brown has been cleared to practice. There was a report on Tuesday that Brown, who has been on the physically unable to perform list since the start of camp, had been given the green light by doctors. He worked to the side with other rehabbing players on Wednesday, but could practice on Thursday.

Brown joined the Jets last year, but hurt his shoulder and missed the first four games of the year. He made 12 starts before sitting out the final game of the regular season.

Saleh said Brown will not play in the preseason finale, but Mekhi Becton will start at right tackle. If both players stay healthy, they should be the starters against the Bills on the first Monday night of the season.