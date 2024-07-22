Duke Tobin: Evan McPherson extension could come together

Bengals owner Mike Brown was emphatic about how hard the Bengals will work to get an extension done with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, but he’s not the only player who has a new deal on their radar.

Kicker Evan McPherson is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and the topic of an extension came up when director of player personnel Duke Tobin spoke to reporters on Monday. Tobin didn’t make the same kind of commitment to getting something done with McPherson that Brown did with Chase.

“It’s a possibility that could come together,” Tobin said, via James Rapien of SI.com. “It could come together as we’re talking here. It could come together next week, it could come together never. Is that a good enough timeline for you?”

McPherson is 78-of-93 on field goals and 126-of-132 on extra points in the regular season. He’s 19-of-19 on field goals and 12-of-13 on extra points in the postseason.