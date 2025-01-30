Duke Tobin: Jermaine Burton has done nothing to deserve a spot on the Bengals’ roster

Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton had a disappointing rookie season after Cincinnati drafted him in the third round last year, and he’s on notice that he’s going to have to shape up to make the roster in 2025.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin was asked by the Cincinnati Enquirer what Burton has done to deserve a spot on the roster, and Tobin was blunt in his response.

“He’s done nothing, and he’s going to have to start doing something quickly,” Tobin said.

Burton caught just four passes as a rookie, and he was benched for the season finale after he was accused of assaulting a woman he dated. Tobin indicated that the Bengals drafted Burton despite some red flags.

“We knew we were taking a risk,” Tobin said. “We felt comfortable that we could help him through some of the challenges he’s had in the past, and we’re going to continue to try to help him. But this is professional football, and you have to take accountability, and you have to be accountable to your teammates, your coaches, and the team that you’re playing for, and he has to figure that out. He’s got to figure that out fast. He’s a very talented player, and we knew that there were risks in taking him. We knew there were rewards in taking him. We know what both of those are. We’re hoping for the rewards. We’re giving him the resources he needs to get to those rewards, but at the end of the day, you can’t want it more for somebody than they want it for themselves. And we’re hoping that Jermaine figures that out.”

If Burton doesn’t figure it out, he won’t be a Bengal much longer.