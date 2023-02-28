 Skip navigation
Duke Tobin not interested in trading Tee Higgins: “They want a receiver, go find your own”

  
Published February 28, 2023 11:19 AM

Having completed his third season, Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is in line for a contract extension and a substantial raise.

That’s led to some speculation that Cincinnati could trade Higgins — much like Tennessee did when A.J. Brown had earned a second contract last offseason.

But on Tuesday, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin sounded like someone who has absolutely no interest in removing Higgins from his team’s roster.

“I’m not in the business of making other teams better. I’m in the business of making the Cincinnati Bengals better,” Tobin said at his Combine press conference. “And so, trading Tee Higgins is not on my mind.

“That’s their problem. They want a receiver, go find your own. In my opinion, Tee Higgins is a good piece for the Cincinnati Bengals, so the trade stuff is a little ridiculous right now.”

Higgins has been a critical piece of Cincinnati’s offense since he was selected at the top of the second round in 2020. He has eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons and nearly did so as a rookie, finishing with 908 yards on 67 catches. In 2022, he caught 74 passes for 1,029 yards with seven touchdowns. Higgins has also caught 31 passes for 457 yards with three touchdowns in seven postseason games.

His rookie deal is set to expire after the 2023 season, which is part of why he’s likely to receive a new contract this offseason.