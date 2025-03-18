Duke Tobin: We have our receivers, the rest of the league can go find their own

The Bengals have made it official with their top two receivers, announcing that both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have signed their respective extensions with the club.

Chase and Higgins are now both tied to the organization with multi-year contracts.

“Ja’Marr and Tee have proven they are outstanding wide receivers. Together with Joe Burrow, we have a very potent offense,” Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement. “That gives us a foundation to win games. It’s hard to cover both of them. Ja’Marr is gifted. He makes exceptional plays. I just look at the plays he makes and marvel. Tee has a great catch radius. He makes plays that stand out in your memory. We are fortunate to have this pair of receivers.”

“The Bengals have a long history of drafting and retaining elite wide receivers, and we’re happy to continue that tradition with Ja’Marr and Tee,” Cincinnati director of player personnel Duke Tobin said in a statement. “We are known for our explosive, high-scoring offense and Ja’Marr and Tee are a big part of that identity. They earned these extensions with their abilities and promise for the future. We have our receivers. The rest of the league can go find their own.”

Chase, 25, led the league with 127 receptions, 1,708 yards, and 17 receiving touchdowns in 2024. He was an AP first-team All-Pro for the first time after also winning AP offensive rookie of the year back in 2021. in 62 career games, he’s caught 395 passes for 5,425 yards with 46 touchdowns.

Higgins, 26, has eclipsed 1,000 yards twice in his career. In 2024, he caught 73 passes for 911 yards with a career-high 10 touchdowns in 12 games.

“It’s great to see these two guys be rewarded,” head coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. “Their hard work, commitment to their craft and dedication to our team make this an exciting day for all of us. We look forward to a great future with this duo helping lead the way.”