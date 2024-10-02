Dylan Horton will return to Texans practice for first time since finishing cancer treatment

Defensive end Dylan Horton’s return to the Texans lineup is set to take a big step forward on Wednesday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Horton will practice with the team. It will mark the first time Horton has taken part in practice with the team since he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma last November.

Horton announced the cancer was in remission in March and he finished treatments in May. He is currently on the non-football illness list and can be activated at any point in the next three weeks.

Horton was a fourth-round pick last year. He had 13 tackles and a fumble recovery in 10 games during his rookie season.