E.J. Speed: Week One against Colts will be a “heavy rivalry game”

  
Published July 12, 2024 12:54 PM

The Colts will kick off the 2024 season the same way they finished up the 2023 campaign.

Week 18 saw the Colts host the Texans in a Saturday game that the visitors won 23-19 and that made them the AFC South champs when the Jaguars lost to the Titans the next day. The win evened the season series and Colts linebacker E.J. Speed believes that the opener to the season will be a “heavy rivalry game” because of who is running the two offenses.

Both teams took quarterbacks in the first round last season and Indy’s Week Two win came with Anthony Richardson in the lineup. Richardson was out with a shoulder injury by the time of the finale, so Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud got the spotlight to himself in Houston’s win.

“It was everything, man,” Speed said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “They made some moves in the offseason that I respect, but I mean, coming back last year, we had AR. First game came out and played well and won the game. They won the game when it matters. Week One should be good. It’s 1-1 with our quarterbacks. We both got quarterbacks in the same year, and it will be a good tiebreaker.”

The Titans also have a 2023 draft pick starting at quarterback in Will Levis, which makes Trevor Lawrence the elder statesman of the division in his fourth year. Should things go well on all fronts, there will be plenty of heavy rivalry games for all four clubs in the years to come.