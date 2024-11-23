Eagles activate Britain Covey from injured reserve

DeVonta Smith won’t be available at wide receiver for the Eagles against the Rams on Sunday, but they will have Britain Covey.

The Eagles announced that Covey has been activated from injured reserve on Saturday. They did not have to make a corresponding move because they had an open roster spot after placing edge rusher Bryce Huff on injured reserve this week.

Covey had seven catches for 34 yards in the first three weeks of the season. He also returned one punt for nine yards.

The Eagles also announced that they have elevated tight end C.J. Uzomah from the practice squad. Uzomah made his first appearance of the season in Week 11.