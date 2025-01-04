Eagles activate Dallas Goedert

The Eagles are planning to sit a number of their starters for Sunday’s game against the Giants, but they might be giving tight end Dallas Goedert a little work.

Goedert was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. He missed the last four games with a knee injury and took part in practice as a full participant all this week.

Goedert had 38 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns in nine appearances this season. While it remains to be seen how much or if he plays on Sunday, he’s likely to be back to his usual role for the team in the playoffs.

The Eagles also elevated linebacker Dallas Gant and defensive end Charles Harris from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.