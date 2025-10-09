Eagles activate LB Nakobe Dean, elevate DT Gabe Hall

Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean will make his 2025 debut on Thursday Night Football.

The team made his return official, activating him from the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

The Eagles will limit Dean’s workload, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said earlier this week.

Dean, 24, has not played since tearing a patellar tendon in the Eagles’ playoff win over the Packers on Jan. 13.

The Eagles also elevated defensive tackle Gabe Hall from the practice squad.

Hall’s promotion could be a sign that defensive tackle Jalen Carter won’t play tonight. Carter is questionable with a heel injury.