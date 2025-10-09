 Skip navigation
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Eagles activate LB Nakobe Dean, elevate DT Gabe Hall

  
Published October 9, 2025 04:21 PM

Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean will make his 2025 debut on Thursday Night Football.

The team made his return official, activating him from the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

The Eagles will limit Dean’s workload, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said earlier this week.

Dean, 24, has not played since tearing a patellar tendon in the Eagles’ playoff win over the Packers on Jan. 13.

The Eagles also elevated defensive tackle Gabe Hall from the practice squad.

Hall’s promotion could be a sign that defensive tackle Jalen Carter won’t play tonight. Carter is questionable with a heel injury.