Eagles agree to deal with Matt Hennessy

The Eagles re-signed one of their own linemen when they struck a deal with guard Landon Dickerson on Monday and they’re set to add some outside help to the offensive line as well.

Zach Berman of PHLY reports that the team has agreed to a one-year deal with Matt Hennessy.

Hennessy was a 2020 third-round pick by the Falcons and he played 41 games in his first three seasons with the team. Hennessy started 22 of those games, but he missed all of last season with a knee injury.

Center was Hennessy’s primary position in Atlanta. The Eagles are expected to have Cam Jurgens in that spot after Jason Kelce’s retirement and Hennessy will likely be vying for a depth role heading into next season.