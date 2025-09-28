Eagles-Bucs game in Tampa isn’t sold out

The biggest game for Week 4 arguably happens in Tampa, where the 3-0 Eagles face the 3-0 Bucs.

Plenty of locals have chosen to watch from home.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, the game isn’t sold out. The article blames the situation on the fact that the cheapest seats now cost more than $180 each.

It’s the second straight non-sellout for the undefeated Bucs, following last week’s Creamsicle throwback and home opener weekend.

And so, while the Eagles may be dealing with swamp ass on Sunday, the noise may not be the factor that it could have been.

The announced attendance for last week’s win over the Jets was 62,872. Four years ago, the home opener against the Cowboys after the Super Bowl-winning season was 65,566.