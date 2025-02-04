Eagles C Cam Jurgens says he’s good to go for Super Bowl LIX

Eagles center Cam Jurgens confirmed Monday that he is good to go for Super Bowl LIX. Jurgens did not practice last week as he continued rehab on his back injury, but the Eagles did not list him with an injury designation on Friday.

“Shoutout to the trainers and the medical staff. They’ve been working around the clock and helped me out,” Jurgens said, via video from Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP. “I’m in a lot better shape now than I was last week.”

Jurgens was active for the NFC Championship Game but not expected to play. Landon Dickerson, though, injured his knee in the first half and was unable to finish the game.

Jurgens played 27 snaps.

Dickerson also is expected to play, moving back to left guard against the Chiefs.