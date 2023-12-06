Eagles, Dom DiSandro incident remains “under review” by the NFL

Sunday’s sideline kerfuffle in the 49ers-Eagles game resulted in the ejection of 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and the ejection of Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro.

As to potential discipline for the Eagles and DiSandro, the NFL says that “the matter remains under review.”

Several factors could be relevant to the eventual outcome. For starters, DiSandro was in the white border between the playing field and the sideline. The NFL rulebook makes it clear that the only people who should be in the white border are the chain crew and game officials (and, obviously, occasional players who are entering the game, playing in the game, or exiting the game). DiSandro should never have been on the white stripe; video of the incident shows that he was.

Also, two prior memos sent by the league during the 2023 season become applicable to the situation. First, the NFL sent a memo to all teams on October 18 regarding the uptick in fighting before and during games. As to non-players, the October 18 memo provides that "[a]ny . . . club personnel involved in a fight at any time—before, during, or after a game—will be subject to accountability measures in addition to disqualification.” Such penalties potentially include, but are not limited to, “significant fines and/or suspension without pay.”

A September 13 memo from the league to all teams specifically targeted “non-player personnel conduct.”

“Rule 13, Article 8 of the 2023 Official Playing Rules states the following: Non-player personnel of a club (e.g., management personnel, coaches, trainers, equipment personnel) are prohibited from making unnecessary physical contact with or directing abusive, threatening, or insulting language or gestures at opponents, game officials, or representatives of the League,” explains the memo, a copy of which PFT has obtained. “Violations before or during the game may also result in disqualification. Any violations at the game site on the day of the game, including postgame, may result in discipline by the Commissioner. As a coach or a member of the club’s staff on the sidelines, you must make it a top priority to exemplify the NFL values of integrity, resiliency, respect, and responsibility to team. You must set a standard of excellence for everyone, including your players.

“Inappropriate and abusive conduct towards game officials will not be tolerated and will result [in] accountability measures in addition to the on-field penalty. In addition to interactions with NFL game officials, there are situations that arise during the course of a game when you may interact with an opposing player(s). You must handle all of these situations with professionalism and avoid conduct that may provoke an opponent or lead to an escalation of an incident.”

Obviously, DiSandro’s involvement in attempting to separate Greenlaw from Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith provoked a punch from Greenlaw. Although some might say DiSandro was simply trying to keep the peace, others could say DiSandro’s actions instigated the conduct that got Greenlaw ejected.

In addition to these memos, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that the league office communicated with both teams in advance of the game, due to concerns that incidents could occur between the two teams. The NFL did not specifically confirm such communications; however, the league often has conversations with clubs before games.

The final outcome remains unknown. Some believe that a harsh penalty is needed in order to deter other non-players from engaging in similar conduct in the future. The Eagles obviously would not support such a decision, preferring at most some sort of delineation going forward regarding the things that are and aren’t permitted.

The NFL’s response to that could be pretty simple. That’s what the memos were for.