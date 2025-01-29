 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowllixstorylinesv2_250130.jpg
PFT Draft: Super Bowl LIX top storylines
nbc_pft_sbinjury_250130.jpg
Unpacking injury reports for Chiefs, Eagles
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250130.jpg
Cowboys need to pay Parsons to get fans excited

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowllixstorylinesv2_250130.jpg
PFT Draft: Super Bowl LIX top storylines
nbc_pft_sbinjury_250130.jpg
Unpacking injury reports for Chiefs, Eagles
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250130.jpg
Cowboys need to pay Parsons to get fans excited

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles DT Byron Young will finish the season on injured reserve

  
Published January 29, 2025 06:50 PM

The Eagles did not activate defensive tackle Byron Young from injured reserve Wednesday, and thus, his season will end on injured reserve.

The team had designated Young to return from injured reserve on Jan. 8, opening his 21-day window. He had nine full practices the past three weeks.

The Eagles, though, opted not to make a roster move to allow Young to be eligible to play in Super Bowl LIX.

The team claimed Young off waivers after the Raiders waived him at the end of training camp. He did not play in a game this season and injured his hamstring in October.

Young, a third-round pick of the Raiders in 2023, appeared in six games with Las Vegas in his rookie season and finished with four tackles.