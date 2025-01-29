Eagles DT Byron Young will finish the season on injured reserve

The Eagles did not activate defensive tackle Byron Young from injured reserve Wednesday, and thus, his season will end on injured reserve.

The team had designated Young to return from injured reserve on Jan. 8, opening his 21-day window. He had nine full practices the past three weeks.

The Eagles, though, opted not to make a roster move to allow Young to be eligible to play in Super Bowl LIX.

The team claimed Young off waivers after the Raiders waived him at the end of training camp. He did not play in a game this season and injured his hamstring in October.

Young, a third-round pick of the Raiders in 2023, appeared in six games with Las Vegas in his rookie season and finished with four tackles.