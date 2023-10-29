Eagles elevate Julio Jones from the practice squad again

The Eagles elevated wide receiver Julio Jones from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Jones made his Eagles debut last week during a 31-17 Sunday Night Football win over the Dolphins. He saw one target and made the catch for 3 yards.

Philadelphia signed Jones on Oct. 17, adding his 13 years of experience to the locker room.

In three career games against Washington, all with Atlanta, Jones has 22 catches for 282 yards and three touchdowns.

The Commanders placed starting left guard Saahdiq Charles (calf) and starting middle linebacker Cody Barton (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (foot) is questionable. Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (calf) was removed from the injury report Saturday and will make his season debut against the Eagles.