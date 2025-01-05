Eagles end regular season with 20-13 win over Giants

The Eagles were going to be the No. 2 seed in the NFC whether they beat the Giants on Sunday or not, but winning always beats the alternative so they decided to pick up their 14th win of the season.

Rookie quarterback Tanner McKee threw a pair of touchdown passes in his first NFL start and safety Sydney Brown picked off Giants quarterback Drew Lock’s last pass of the season to seal a 20-13 Eagles win. The Eagles will now wait to see who they will face in the first round of the playoffs while they wait to see if Jalen Hurts and/or Kenny Pickett are cleared to return for the game.

It’s the second 14-win season for the Eagles in the last three years. No Eagles team has ever won more games in a regular season.

Hurts is in the concussion protocol, but would have rested either way in Week 18 so it’s hard to pinpoint how much progress he’s made toward being cleared. Pickett broke his ribs in Week 17, which made McKee the only choice for this week.

The rookie proved to be a good one. He was 27-of-41 for 269 yards and connected seven times with wide receiver Jahan Dotson over the course of the afternoon. His touchdowns went to rookie wideout Ainias Smith and tight end E.J. Jenkins. It was the first NFL touchdown for either player.

The Giants end the season 3-14 and their waiting game will involve head coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen. A report on Sunday indicated they will take their time determining the future of both men after the end of their third season with the team.