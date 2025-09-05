Eagles have 21-20 lead over Cowboys at halftime

The Cowboys blinked, and the Eagles now have the halftime lead.

Dallas scored on all four possessions, but their final two scores were field goals. Philadelphia scored on all three of its possessions, and all three were touchdowns.

The Eagles lead 21-20 at halftime and receive the second-half kickoff.

In an entertaining game that has included five 15-yard penalties, the Cowboys scored on drives of 53, 88, 46 and 53 yards and the Eagles on drives of 70, 65 and 81. Dallas has 177 yards and Philadelphia 216.

The Cowboys traded edge rusher Micah Parsons, their best defender, last week in an attempt, they said, to improve their run defense by getting nose guard Kenny Clark as part of the deal. The Cowboys have one quarterback hit and allowed 123 rushing yards in the first half.

Saquon Barkley has 10 carries for 49 yards, with his 10-yard touchdown run with 51 seconds left in the half giving the Eagles their first lead. Jalen Hurts has six carries for 48 yards, scrambling for touchdowns of 4 and 8 yards, and he has completed 9 of 11 yards for 93 yards.

He completed a 51-yard pass to Jahan Dotson on third-and-6 with less than two minutes to play to set up Barkley’s touchdown run.

The Eagles lost their best defender, Jalen Carter, before the first snap. During an injury timeout following the opening kickoff, Carter spit in the face of Dak Prescott. Officials ejected him.

The Eagles have only one quarterback hit.

Prescott is 12-of-17 for 127 yards, with CeeDee Lamb catching four for 86. Javonte Williams has nine carries for 38 yards and two touchdown runs of 1 yard. The Cowboys scored only six rushing touchdowns all of last season, prompting them to turn over their running backs room.

Brandon Aubrey has field goals of 41 and 53 yards.