nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Eagles have no plans to trade receiver A.J. Brown

  
Published October 5, 2025 11:35 AM

The Eagles had an eventful week, despite being 4-0. And they’re hoping that the most interesting storyline surrounding the team stops being one.

Toward that end, they’ve gotten the word out: They have no plans to trade Brown.

And even though the utterance of “no plans” often becomes a precursor to a deal, the Eagles seem to mean it.

The story from NFL Media has an interesting nugget embedded within it. The Eagles reportedly got calls from “teams” in the offseason regarding a potential trade. They replied, per the report, “No chance.”

Still, it’s obvious there’s an issue. Brown admitted this week to being frustrated about a lack of touches. And the effort by Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts to create the impression that everything is fine and dandy between them was not persuasive.

So it makes sense to watch the Philly offense carefully today against the Broncos. Will it include plays that gets the ball into Brown’s hands, either by a screen pass or a jet sweep? Will he be the first read on passes down the field? Will Hurts throw the ball his way if he’s open, or close to it?