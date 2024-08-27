Eagles kept James Bradberry as a veteran DB they can “rely on”

James Bradberry might have been on the trade block and/or the bubble, but when the dust settled, the Eagles veteran defensive back remains on the 53-player roster.

Bradberry willingly moved from cornerback to safety this summer, giving him a better chance to stick with the team he joined as a free agent before the 2022 season.

“James has always had really good football instincts,” Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman said Tuesday, via Martin Frank of delawareonline.com. “When you see him play safety everyday here [in training camp], and see his ability to diagnose [plays], and his football instincts, I think for all of us, that’s a transition . . . from playing outside corner.

“With goals that we have for this football team, having a veteran player like that on the roster, that we know we can rely on when called upon, we felt like it was important.”

Bradberry spent his first eight seasons playing cornerback and earned All-Pro honors in 2022, his first season in Philadelphia. Last season was a frustrating one for Bradberry and included a holding penalty late in the 38-35 loss to the Chiefs and a loss of playing time.

It was his idea to try safety this season, and he will remain with the team as a result.

“He’s a pro, and he’s been a pro ever since he has come into this building,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “He’s led by example and he has led with his play, and guys look up to him.”