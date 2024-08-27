 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings
Vikings reduce their roster to 53 players
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tuacomments_v2_240827.jpg
Tua has not seen Flores’ public comments
nbc_pft_playerspodcast_240827.jpg
Analyzing pros, cons of NFL players doing podcasts
nbc_pft_secondariesdraft_240827.jpg
PFT Draft: Top secondaries entering 2024

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings
Vikings reduce their roster to 53 players
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles kept James Bradberry as a veteran DB they can “rely on”

  
Published August 27, 2024 07:23 PM

James Bradberry might have been on the trade block and/or the bubble, but when the dust settled, the Eagles veteran defensive back remains on the 53-player roster.

Bradberry willingly moved from cornerback to safety this summer, giving him a better chance to stick with the team he joined as a free agent before the 2022 season.

“James has always had really good football instincts,” Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman said Tuesday, via Martin Frank of delawareonline.com. “When you see him play safety everyday here [in training camp], and see his ability to diagnose [plays], and his football instincts, I think for all of us, that’s a transition . . . from playing outside corner.

“With goals that we have for this football team, having a veteran player like that on the roster, that we know we can rely on when called upon, we felt like it was important.”

Bradberry spent his first eight seasons playing cornerback and earned All-Pro honors in 2022, his first season in Philadelphia. Last season was a frustrating one for Bradberry and included a holding penalty late in the 38-35 loss to the Chiefs and a loss of playing time.

It was his idea to try safety this season, and he will remain with the team as a result.

“He’s a pro, and he’s been a pro ever since he has come into this building,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “He’s led by example and he has led with his play, and guys look up to him.”