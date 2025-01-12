 Skip navigation
Eagles lead Packers 10-0 at halftime

  
Published January 12, 2025 06:12 PM

The Eagles are up by 10 points at halftime in Philadelphia, but it feels like the lead should be much bigger.

The Packers fumbled the ball away on the opening kickoff and the Eagles raced out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but they could not expand despite intercepting Packers quarterback Jordan Love twice in the second quarter. The second interception was by linebacker Zack Baun and it set the Eagles up in Packers territory in the final minute, but Jalen Hurts threw two incompletions and the Eagles had a false start on fourth down to blow a chance to add points.

Hurts is just 6-of-13 for 39 yards as the Eagles have gone to the air often despite Saquon Barkley picking up 58 yards on his nine carries. The Eagles will get the ball coming out of the break and one would imagine that they’ll be trying to grind the clock down with their star back in the second half.

The Packers offense has been hampered by the loss of left guard Elgton Jenkins to a stinger. Travis Glover replaced him and was flagged for three penalties before being pulled for the little-used Kadeem Telfort. Love is 9-of-15 for 70 yards overall and Josh Jacobs has picked up 25 yards on his 10 carries.

The Eagles can feel good about that defensive effort, but they will be without linebacker Nakobe Dean the rest of the way. He was carted off with a knee injury and the Eagles announced that he will not return.