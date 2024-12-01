 Skip navigation
Eagles lead Ravens 14-12 at halftime

  
Published December 1, 2024 05:59 PM

The Eagles got off to a slow start offensively on Sunday, but their defense kept things close enough for them to move into the lead before halftime.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was pushed into the end zone from a yard out on the final play before the two minute warning to give the Eagles their second touchdown of the second quarter. The Ravens were able to drive into the red zone, but a sack by Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter left them to settle for a Justin Tucker field goal that made it 14-12 at the break.

Hurts had a nine-yard run to set up his touchdown and he hit tight end Dallas Goedert for the first Eagles touchdown of the day. He is 9-of-14 for 104 yards overall and A.J. Brown has five catches for 66 yards to lead the receiving corps.

The Ravens jumped out to a 9-0 lead by scoring on their first two possessions, but they didn’t pick up a first down the next three times they had the ball. Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown to tight end Mark Andrews and he’s hit wide receiver Zay Flowers three times for 73 yards, so the team will be looking for more of that success when they get the ball to start the second half.