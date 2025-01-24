 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something
mpx_new.jpg
Report: Cowboys eye OC Schottenheimer as next HC

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something
mpx_new.jpg
Report: Cowboys eye OC Schottenheimer as next HC

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles list Cam Jurgens as questionable for Sunday

  
Published January 24, 2025 04:09 PM

The Eagles got center Cam Jurgens back on the practice field on Friday, but they aren’t ready to say that he’ll play against the Commanders on Sunday.

Jurgens missed two days of practice with a back injury before returning for a limited session. He’s been listed as questionable to play.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts (knee), cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (shoulder), and tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) are all good to go after avoiding injury designations. Hurts plans to wear a brace on his left knee during the NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles ruled defensive tackle Byron Young out with a hamstring injury and they will not activate wide receiver Britain Covey (neck) from injured reserve.