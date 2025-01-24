Eagles list Cam Jurgens as questionable for Sunday

The Eagles got center Cam Jurgens back on the practice field on Friday, but they aren’t ready to say that he’ll play against the Commanders on Sunday.

Jurgens missed two days of practice with a back injury before returning for a limited session. He’s been listed as questionable to play.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts (knee), cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (shoulder), and tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) are all good to go after avoiding injury designations. Hurts plans to wear a brace on his left knee during the NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles ruled defensive tackle Byron Young out with a hamstring injury and they will not activate wide receiver Britain Covey (neck) from injured reserve.