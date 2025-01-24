 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something
mpx_new.jpg
Report: Cowboys eye OC Schottenheimer as next HC

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Jalen Hurts says his knee is progressing, he plans to wear a brace on Sunday

  
January 24, 2025

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts says the knee injury he suffered in the divisional round against the Rams is getting better, but may force him to wear a brace in the NFC Championship Game against the Commanders.

Hurts echoed Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, who said that Hurts was making progress in his recovery.

“It’s been progressing,” Hurts said.

Asked if he’ll wear a brace on the knee on Sunday, Hurts answered, “I anticipate so.”

Hurts finished the game against the Rams after suffering the injury, but he appeared to be affected by it. He may not be 100 percent against the Commanders, but he’ll be close enough that he sounds unworried about his ability to get the job done on Sunday.