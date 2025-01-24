Jalen Hurts says his knee is progressing, he plans to wear a brace on Sunday

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts says the knee injury he suffered in the divisional round against the Rams is getting better, but may force him to wear a brace in the NFC Championship Game against the Commanders.

Hurts echoed Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, who said that Hurts was making progress in his recovery.

“It’s been progressing,” Hurts said.

Asked if he’ll wear a brace on the knee on Sunday, Hurts answered, “I anticipate so.”

Hurts finished the game against the Rams after suffering the injury, but he appeared to be affected by it. He may not be 100 percent against the Commanders, but he’ll be close enough that he sounds unworried about his ability to get the job done on Sunday.