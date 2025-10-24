 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles look to extend home winning streak over Giants to 13 games

  
Published October 24, 2025 07:41 PM

The Giants and Eagles will meet again on Sunday, only 17 days after their first 2025 meeting. And the Eagles will have a franchise-record streak on the line.

Via NBC Sports research, the Eagles have won 12 straight home games against the Giants, including playoffs. The streak, which dates back to 2014, is the longest home winning streak against any opponent in team history.

A win by the Giants would complete a sweep of the Eagles. The Giants haven’t accomplished that since 2007. The Eagles did it in 2024, 2022 (including a third win in the playoffs), 2019, 2018, 2017, 2015, and 2014.

The Eagles lead the all-time series (including the postseason), 96-90 with two ties.