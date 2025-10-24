Eagles look to extend home winning streak over Giants to 13 games

The Giants and Eagles will meet again on Sunday, only 17 days after their first 2025 meeting. And the Eagles will have a franchise-record streak on the line.

Via NBC Sports research, the Eagles have won 12 straight home games against the Giants, including playoffs. The streak, which dates back to 2014, is the longest home winning streak against any opponent in team history.

A win by the Giants would complete a sweep of the Eagles. The Giants haven’t accomplished that since 2007. The Eagles did it in 2024, 2022 (including a third win in the playoffs), 2019, 2018, 2017, 2015, and 2014.

The Eagles lead the all-time series (including the postseason), 96-90 with two ties.