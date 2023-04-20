Report: Matt Patricia’s hiring now official

The Eagles’ team website apparently jumped the gun on the hiring of Matt Patricia as an assistant coach.

But what was posted and then deleted now is official, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Patricia is leaving the Patriots to become the Eagles’ senior defensive assistant.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni spoke about Patricia at his news conference Thursday. Sirianni said it was “trending in that direction” of hiring Patricia and then elaborated on what the former Lions head coach will bring to Philadelphia.

“Obviously, his resume speaks for itself,” Sirianni said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “He gives you a great mind in there that’s done it at the highest level; gives me another former head coach I can bounce ideas off.”

Patricia, 48, spent last season calling the offensive plays for the Patriots, and it did not go well. His specialty is defense, and he served as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator from 2012-17 before taking the Lions’ head coaching job.

He returned to New England in 2021 after the Lions fired him.