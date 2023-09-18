Eagles make punter change, Braden Mann replaces Arryn Siposs

The Eagles are making a change at punter heading into Week Three.

The team announced that they have signed Braden Mann to their practice squad. Arryn Siposs, who had been elevated to punt in the first two games of the season, was released in a corresponding move.

Mann was a Jets sixth-round pick in 2020 and he spent the last three seasons with the team. He averaged 45.4 yards per punt with a net of 39.3 yards.

Mann spent the offseason with the Steelers and was released after falling short in a competition with Pressley Harvin for the job.