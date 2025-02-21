Eagles’ Nolan Smith suffered torn triceps in Super Bowl

Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith is recovering from surgery after suffering a torn triceps during the Super Bowl.

Smith suffered the injury during the game but kept playing, had surgery on Wednesday, and should be ready for the start of the 2025 season, according to NFL Network.

It’s not clear at what point during the game Smith suffered the injury. He played 30 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps in the win over the Chiefs.

The Eagles’ first-round pick in 2023, Smith became a starter during his second season and has emerged as an important part of the defense in Philadelphia. The Eagles will hope recovery from surgery goes smoothly and he’s good to go in September.