Eagles OC Kellen Moore: Long time since last Rams game, they’ve been impressive recently

Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore isn’t expecting a repeat of the team’s first game against the Rams this season.

That game came in Los Angeles in Week 12 and it saw the Eagles pick up a 37-20 win behind an overwhelming offensive performance. They picked up 481 total yards and ran for 314 of them. Saquon Barkley had 302 total yards on his own as the Rams dropped to 5-6 on the year.

While the performance wasn’t a great one for the Rams, it did seem to spark something in the team because they won their next five games to sew up a division title and their defense played lights out in the Wild Card win over the Vikings. That’s why Moore said at a Tuesday press conference that he doesn’t expect the past results to be predictive of what’s coming this Sunday.

“Saquon had a great day out there,” Moore said, via a transcript from the team. “Long time between those two games, a bunch of other games. They are playing as well as any defense in the league right now, and they are playing really confidently. They will stress us in a lot of different ways. And there will be a lot of challenges associated with our run game based on them having the film and the film they have put out the last month and a half, which has been really, really impressive. It will be a challenge.”

The win over the Vikings was the fourth time in five games — a Week 18 game with backups seeing heavy time was the exception — that the Rams have held their opponents under 10 points. Moore and the Eagles will have to make sure that doesn’t happen again if they want to extend their season.