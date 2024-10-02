Eagles OC Kellen Moore: We’ll take a deep dive on starting faster

The Eagles don’t have a game this week and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said Tuesday that they have identified one significant change they’d like to make when they return to action against the Browns in Week Six.

Moore wants to see the team come out of the locker room with more success on offense. The Eagles have not scored a first quarter touchdown yet this season and they opened last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers with three straight three-and-outs. That came after a scoreless first half against the Saints and Moore said that his main focus during the bye week is going to be on crisper starts in the future.

“Yeah, we haven’t started games the way we’ve wanted to,” Moore said, via a transcript from the team. “This week being a bye week, we are just doing such a deep dive on so many things. This is a really fun for us to task to navigate and find a way to get going sooner, get going quicker because there are moments coming out of second halves we’ve had successful drives. But we’ve got to start faster, so that’s a big focus for us just to continue to evaluate that and find our way.”

One thing that might help is getting the ball into running back Saquon Barkley’s hands. He has 10 carries and one catch in the first quarter of games this year, so it wouldn’t be a great surprise if they start looking in his direction a bit more once they are back in action.