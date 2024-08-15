 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles OG Tyler Steen ruled out with ankle injury after being carted off

  
Published August 15, 2024 07:55 PM

Mekhi Becton is not dressed for Thursday’s preseason game against the Patriots, a sign that the veteran has won the Eagles’ right guard job.

Tyler Steen, a third-round pick in 2023, had been competing for the job until an ankle injury forced him to miss practice time earlier this month.

Steen started at right guard Thursday night but lasted only 12 plays.

He stayed down after a 5-yard completion from Kenny Pickett to Britain Covey before eventually walking off the field. Steen was examined in the sideline medical tent before taking a ride in a cart to the X-ray room.

The Eagles have ruled out Steen with an ankle injury.

Nick Gates has replaced Steen.