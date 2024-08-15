Eagles OG Tyler Steen ruled out with ankle injury after being carted off

Mekhi Becton is not dressed for Thursday’s preseason game against the Patriots, a sign that the veteran has won the Eagles’ right guard job.

Tyler Steen, a third-round pick in 2023, had been competing for the job until an ankle injury forced him to miss practice time earlier this month.

Steen started at right guard Thursday night but lasted only 12 plays.

He stayed down after a 5-yard completion from Kenny Pickett to Britain Covey before eventually walking off the field. Steen was examined in the sideline medical tent before taking a ride in a cart to the X-ray room.

The Eagles have ruled out Steen with an ankle injury.

Nick Gates has replaced Steen.