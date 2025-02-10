Eagles’ potential Week One opponents include Lions, Commanders, Rams

In September, they’ll be hanging another banner in Philadelphia. And they’ll be hosting the opening Thursday night game of the 2025 season.

The potential opponents include two of the teams they beat in the playoffs — and the defending No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Philly’s 2026 home schedule consists of the Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Rams, Lions, Bears, Broncos, and Raiders.

One of those teams will draw the short straw of facing the Eagles in Philly to start the year.

We’ll find out when the schedule is released in May. The full 272-game slate also will include a rematch of Super Bowl LIX, in Kansas City.