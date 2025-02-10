 Skip navigation
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs
nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Eagles' potential Week One opponents include Lions, Commanders, Rams

  
Published February 9, 2025 10:21 PM

In September, they’ll be hanging another banner in Philadelphia. And they’ll be hosting the opening Thursday night game of the 2025 season.

The potential opponents include two of the teams they beat in the playoffs — and the defending No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Philly’s 2026 home schedule consists of the Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Rams, Lions, Bears, Broncos, and Raiders.

One of those teams will draw the short straw of facing the Eagles in Philly to start the year.

We’ll find out when the schedule is released in May. The full 272-game slate also will include a rematch of Super Bowl LIX, in Kansas City.