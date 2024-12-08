 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles push Jalen Hurts into end zone for 7-3 lead

  
Published December 8, 2024 01:55 PM

When the Eagles get the ball to the 1-yard-line, it’s usually pretty easy to predict what they’re going to do but they tried something different on Sunday afternoon.

After Saquon Barkley was stopped just short of a touchdown, the Eagles gave him the ball again on the next play. Barkley got stoned for no gain, however, and the Eagles went with the reliable Jalen Hurts sneak on third down. That worked and they lead the Panthers 7-3 with 11:48 to play in the half as a result.

The Eagles punted on both of their first quarter possessions, but they put together a 70-yard drive the third time around. Barkley has seven carries for 45 yards and DeVonta Smith has two catches for 30 yards in his return from a hamstring injury.

Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks is called doubtful to return after being carted off with a non-contact knee injury. The injury news is better for the Eagles as safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has returned after a concussion evaluation.