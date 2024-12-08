Eagles push Jalen Hurts into end zone for 7-3 lead

When the Eagles get the ball to the 1-yard-line, it’s usually pretty easy to predict what they’re going to do but they tried something different on Sunday afternoon.

After Saquon Barkley was stopped just short of a touchdown, the Eagles gave him the ball again on the next play. Barkley got stoned for no gain, however, and the Eagles went with the reliable Jalen Hurts sneak on third down. That worked and they lead the Panthers 7-3 with 11:48 to play in the half as a result.

The Eagles punted on both of their first quarter possessions, but they put together a 70-yard drive the third time around. Barkley has seven carries for 45 yards and DeVonta Smith has two catches for 30 yards in his return from a hamstring injury.

Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks is called doubtful to return after being carted off with a non-contact knee injury. The injury news is better for the Eagles as safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has returned after a concussion evaluation.