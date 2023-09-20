Eagles put Avonte Maddox on injured reserve, sign Britain Covey to active roster

Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox is out for an extended period of time after tearing his pec last Thursday against the Vikings and the team moved him off the active roster on Wednesday.

The Eagles announced that Maddox has been placed on injured reserve. He’ll have to miss four games as a result of the move, but he’s expected to be out a lot longer than that.

Wide receiver Britain Covey was signed off the practice squad to fill Maddox’s roster spot. Covey was elevated from the practice squad the last two weeks to serve as the team’s punt returner.

Covey has returned three punts for 32 yards and he averaged just over nine yards per return last year.