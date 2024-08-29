Eagles put James Bradberry on IR, sign Oren Burks off practice squad

A report on Thursday morning indicated that defensive back James Bradberry will miss six-to-eight weeks after suffering a lower leg injury in practice and the Eagles confirmed that he’ll miss at least the first four games a little later in the day.

The Eagles announced that they have placed Bradberry on injured reserve without disclosing any details about the nature of his injury. Bradberry, who saw time at safety this summer after playing cornerback throughout his career, is not expected to need surgery.

Bradberry’s roster spot will be filled by linebacker Oren Burks.

Burks signed with the Eagles this offseason, but was released during the cut to 53 players this week. He returned to the practice squad on Wednesday and is now on the team’s active roster.