Report: James Bradberry out 6-to-8 weeks with lower-leg injury

The Eagles had touted veteran James Bradberry as a reliable option in the defensive backfield after keeping him on the 53-man roster this week.

But now Bradberry will be sidelined for an extended period.

According to a report from NFL Media, Bradberry suffered a lower-leg injury in Wednesday’s practice that will keep him out for six-to-eight weeks.

Bradberry does not need surgery, but the injury involves a tendon.

Bradberry, 31, had shifted from cornerback to safety this offseason.

A second-round pick in 2016, Bradberry spent four seasons with the Panthers and two seasons with the Giants before signing with the Eagles in 2022.

Last season, Bradberry had 13 passes defensed with one interception in 16 games.