Eagles put Nakobe Dean on IR, sign Parris Campbell to active roster

The Eagles officially brought linebacker Nakobe Dean’s season to an end on Tuesday.

Dean has been placed on injured reserve after injuring his knee in their Wild Card win over the Packers last Sunday. Dean tore his patellar tendon, so he will likely be out into next season as he recovers.

Dean had 128 tackles, three sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in the regular season. He had six tackles and two tackles for loss against the Packers before his injury.

The Eagles filled Dean’s roster spot by signing wide receiver Parris Campbell off the practice squad. Campbell had six catches for 30 yards and a touchdown in the regular season and played on special teams against Green Bay.

Linebacker Nicholas Morrow and wide receiver Elijah Cooks signed to the practice squad and wide receiver Joseph Ngata was released from that roster in other moves.