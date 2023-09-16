Eagles release Trey Sermon from IR, Rashaan Evans from practice squad

The Eagles parted ways with a pair of players on Friday night, but neither one of them was on the team’s active roster.

The team released running back Trey Sermon from injured reserve and linebacker Rashaan Evans from the practice squad.

Sermon joined the team as a waiver claim last September and ran twice for 19 yards in two regular season appearances. He was waived with an injury designation in August and will now be free to sign with any other team.

Evans signed with the Eagles earlier this week and looked like an option to fill in for the injured Nakobe Dean, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the 2018 Titans first-round pick asked for his release to explore options with other clubs.