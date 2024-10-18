Eagles rule out TE Dallas Goedert, list CB Darius Slay as questionable

The Eagles ruled out tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring) as expected Friday.

Goedert missed practice all week after injuring his hamstring on the third play in Week 6 against the Browns. He had played every game this season, making 24 catches for 301 yards, but he missed three games in 2023 with a broken forearm and five games in 2022 with a shoulder injury.

Grant Calcaterra, the Eagles’ sixth-round pick in 2022, is expected to replace Goedert in the starting lineup. Calcaterra made four catches for 67 yards against the Browns.

Left tackle Jordan Mailata (hamstring) also will not play Sunday. Coach Nick Sirianni previously said Mailata would miss “a couple weeks.”

Fred Johnson is expected to fill in for Mailata.

The Eagles also ruled out defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring).

Cornerback Darius Slay (knee) returned to a full practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and sitting out Thursday. He is questionable but is trending the right direction to play. Cornerback Eli Ricks (groin) also is questionable, and he did not practice Friday.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who was added to the practice report Thursday with a shoulder issue, does not have a designation for Sunday.