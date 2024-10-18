 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles rule out TE Dallas Goedert, list CB Darius Slay as questionable

  
Published October 18, 2024 04:08 PM

The Eagles ruled out tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring) as expected Friday.

Goedert missed practice all week after injuring his hamstring on the third play in Week 6 against the Browns. He had played every game this season, making 24 catches for 301 yards, but he missed three games in 2023 with a broken forearm and five games in 2022 with a shoulder injury.

Grant Calcaterra, the Eagles’ sixth-round pick in 2022, is expected to replace Goedert in the starting lineup. Calcaterra made four catches for 67 yards against the Browns.

Left tackle Jordan Mailata (hamstring) also will not play Sunday. Coach Nick Sirianni previously said Mailata would miss “a couple weeks.”

Fred Johnson is expected to fill in for Mailata.

The Eagles also ruled out defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring).

Cornerback Darius Slay (knee) returned to a full practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and sitting out Thursday. He is questionable but is trending the right direction to play. Cornerback Eli Ricks (groin) also is questionable, and he did not practice Friday.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who was added to the practice report Thursday with a shoulder issue, does not have a designation for Sunday.