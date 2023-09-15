 Skip navigation
Eagles score two quick second-half touchdowns to take 27-7 lead
Eagles score two quick second-half touchdowns to take 27-7 lead
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
Thursday Night Football: Three Vikings turnovers hand Eagles 13-7 halftime lead
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Justin Jefferson becomes fastest player to 5,000 receiving yards in NFL history

Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Eagles score two quick second-half touchdowns to take 27-7 lead

  
Published September 14, 2023 10:07 PM

The Vikings had three turnovers in the first half, costing them points and leading to a Philadelphia field goal. Only 34 seconds into the second half, Minnesota lost its fourth fumble of the night.

Kirk Cousins was blindsided by Josh Sweat, who blew by backup left tackle Oli Udoh. The hit knocked the ball loose, and Fletcher Cox recovered it at the Vikings 7-yard line.

Two plays later, Jalen Hurts scored his second rushing touchdown. Teammates pushed him into the end zone from the 1-yard line, giving the Eagles a 20-7 lead.

Brandon Powell, Alexander Mattison and Justin Jefferson lost fumbles in the first half. Jefferson’s turnover came as he was nearing the goal line, and the ball went out of the end zone for a touchback with 34 seconds left in the half.

The Vikings went three-and-out on their second possession of the second half, and the Eagles quickly scored again to pull away. DeVonta Smith’s 63-yard touchdown catch from Hurts came only 2:59 after Hurts’ second touchdown run, giving the Eagles a 27-7 lead.

Smith has three catches for 123 yards and a touchdown.