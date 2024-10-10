 Skip navigation
Eagles sign C.J. Uzomah to practice squad

  
Published October 10, 2024 12:40 PM

Tight end C.J. Uzomah is getting a second chance with the Eagles.

Uzomah failed to make the team during training camp this summer, but the Eagles announced that he has signed to their practice squad on Thursday. Defensive back Caden Sterns was released from the squad in a corresponding move.

Uzomah spent the last two seasons with the Jets and caught 29 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. He began his career with seven seasons in Cincinnati and had 163 catches for 1,591 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, and Jack Stoll are the tight ends on the active roster in Philly.