Eagles sign LBs Myles Jack, Zach Cunningham

  
Published August 6, 2023 05:19 PM

The Eagles continue to churn their roster on Sunday and have now added a pair of linebackers.

Philadelphia has signed Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham to one-year deals, the team announced.

Jack who turns 28 in September, appeared in 15 games with 13 starts for Pittsburgh last year. He finished with 104 tackles, three tackles for loss, and three passes defensed in 692 defensive snaps.

A Jaguars second-round pick in 2016, Jack has appeared in 103 games with 95 starts.

Cunningham, 28, started six games for the Titans last year, spending much of the season on injured reserve. He entered the league as a second-round pick with the Texans in 2017 and played 72 games for the franchise before he was let go midway through the 2021 season.

Cunningham has recorded 6.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, 19 passes defensed, and an interception in 82 career games.