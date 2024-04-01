Eagles sign S Reed Blankenship to one-year extension

Philadelphia has locked up one of its key defenders for another season.

The Eagles announced that they’ve signed safety Reed Blankenship to a one-year extension through 2025.

Blankenship joined Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Middle Tennessee. He started 15 games for the Eagles in 2023, recording 113 total tackles with 11 passes defensed and three interceptions. He was on the field for 89 percent of defensive snaps in games played.

By signing Blankenship to an extension now, the Eagles will avoid the safety going to restricted free agency next offseason.

In all, Blankenship has appeared in 25 games with 19 starts over his first two seasons.