Eagles sign safety Caden Sterns

  
Published August 11, 2024 10:52 AM

Safety Caden Sterns will get another chance to show what he can do in Vic Fangio’s defense.

Sterns, who showed promise as a rookie playing for Fangio in Denver in 2021, signed with the Broncos today. Fangio is now the Eagles’ defensive coordinator and was the Broncos’ head coach when they drafted Sterns in the fifth round.

After playing in 15 games as a rookie, Sterns has been plagued by injuries the last two years and managed to play in a total of just six games in 2022-2023. Most recently he agreed to sign with the Panthers last week only to be released when he failed his physical. The Eagles are apparently comfortable that Sterns can get healthy.

To make room for Sterns on the 90-player preseason roster, the Eagles have released linebacker Shaq Quarterman.