Eagles sign second-round pick Andrew Mukuba

There are now just four unsigned 2025 draft picks.

The Eagles announced on Monday that they’ve signed second-round pick Andrew Mukuba to his four-year rookie contract.

Mukuba, a safety, was the final pick of the second round in this year’s draft. He began his college career at Clemson, playing three seasons for the program, before transferring to Texas in 2024.

Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart, Browns running back Quinshon Judkins, Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson, and Titans edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo remain unsigned.