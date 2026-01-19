Missed roughing the passer penalty would have wiped out Caleb Williams interception

The first-quarter interception that sparked the Rams’ first touchdown drive of the playoff game in Chicago included a missed call that would have wiped out the turnover.

Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner struck Williams in the head after the threw the ball. The rules prohibit a forcible blow to the head of the passer.

During the broadcast, NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay expressed a belief that a flag should have been thrown for roughing the passer.

Roughing isn’t subject to replay review. As more and more plays are, the ones that aren’t become more and more glaring. Hopefully, the NFL eventually will make all non-subjective calls subject to replay review — with full transparency as to the process of deciding whether a play or or isn’t overturned.