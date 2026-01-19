 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Missed roughing the passer penalty would have wiped out Caleb Williams interception

  
Published January 18, 2026 07:35 PM

The first-quarter interception that sparked the Rams’ first touchdown drive of the playoff game in Chicago included a missed call that would have wiped out the turnover.

Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner struck Williams in the head after the threw the ball. The rules prohibit a forcible blow to the head of the passer.

During the broadcast, NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay expressed a belief that a flag should have been thrown for roughing the passer.

Roughing isn’t subject to replay review. As more and more plays are, the ones that aren’t become more and more glaring. Hopefully, the NFL eventually will make all non-subjective calls subject to replay review — with full transparency as to the process of deciding whether a play or or isn’t overturned.