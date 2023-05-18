 Skip navigation
Eagles sign third-round picks Tyler Steen, Sydney Brown

  
Published May 18, 2023 06:25 AM

The Eagles made a pair of selections in the third round of the draft and they announced that both of them signed with the team on Thursday.

Offensive lineman Tyler Steen and safety Sydney Brown both signed four-year deals with the NFC East club. The team has now signed five of their seven selections from April.

Steen began his time at Vanderbilt as a defensive lineman before moving to right tackle and then left tackle. He transferred to Alabama last year and made 13 starts at left tackle last year.

Brown played with his brother – Bengals fifth-round running back Chase Brown — at Illinois and had 59 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, one sack, and seven passes defensed in 2022.