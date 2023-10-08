Eagles stay undefeated, move to 5-0 with 23-14 victory over Rams

The Eagles didn’t light up the scoreboard, but the club was well in control throughout Sunday’s contest against the Rams and won 23-14 to stay undefeated on the season.

Philadelphia finished with a time of possession advantage of 37:55 to 22:05. The club punted just one time and had four possessions of at least 10 plays, each of which ended in points.

The Eagles ended the game with 28 first downs and 13-of-18 on third down. The club had 454 total yards with 159 rushing.

Jake Elliott hit a 26-yard field goal with 4:06 left in the fourth quarter, giving Philadelphia a two-possession lead. But the Rams couldn’t move the ball into Eagles territory, with edge rusher Haason Reddick sacking quarterback Matthew Stafford on third and fourth down to give Philadelphia the ball back.

The Eagles didn’t quite close out the game with their ensuing possession, but they did take enough time off the clock to make it impossible for L.A. to win.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts finished 25-of-38 passing for 303 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also was the team’s leading rusher, gaining 72 yards on 15 carries with a TD — though D’Andre Swift also had 17 carries for 70 yards.

Tight end Dallas Goedert easily had his best game of the season, catching eight passes for 117 yards with a TD. But A.J. Brown led the club with 127 yards on six catches. DeVonta Smith was held to just one 6-yard reception.

On the other side, Stafford finished 21-of-37 passing for 222 yards with two touchdowns and no picks. In his first game this season, receiver Cooper Kupp caught eight passes for 118 yards. Puka Nacua stayed heavily involved, catching seven of his 11 targets for 71 yards with a touchdown.

Now at 5-0, the Eagles will head to New Jersey to take on the Jets next week.

The 2-3 Rams will host the Cardinals in Week 6.